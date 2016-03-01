Albany reaches severance agreement for 2 former officers

A severance agreement was reached on Tuesday for two former Albany police officers. (Source: WALB)

The City of Albany has paid two former Albany police officers six months salary each in a severance agreement reached on Tuesday.

Deputy Chiefs Nathaniel Clark and Mark Scott were fired in December during what the Police Chief called a "reorganization" within the department.

During an executive session with City leaders, including the Mayor and the City Attorney, Clark will be paid $45,642.

Scott's agreement was reached earlier.

"A lump sum payment of what six months salary would have been, it was a less amount because they made different salaries," said Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis.

We don't know at this time the exact amount of Scott's severance.

Neither men had an employment agreement with the city that would give them a right to a severance.

The City Attorney said that Tuesday's payouts were to "avoid litigation".

