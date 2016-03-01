City of Albany unveils new logo

The City of Albany has a new logo, and a new mission.

Leaders say its an effort to better reflect Albany now, and hopes for a bright future. Here's a clip from a short film about the new brand.

The city had updated its mission and vision statements, for a complete rebranding.

The blue and green colors represent Albany's woods and water, with the rising sun meaning hope, and the buildings standing for downtown revitalization.

Leaders say the new brand represents Albany's unique natural resources that make it a regional hub with a bright future.

"Part of the reason for the new visual identity is we felt that the city needed a refresh, something that reflects who we are now, not 50 years ago," said City Manager Sharon Subadan.

Mayor Hubbard "We certainly are looking to the future of the city," said Mayor Dorothy Hubbard. "We are looking to bring in new business and do business with those people already here."

