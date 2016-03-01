Lowndes Co. battles Super Tuesday voting issues

Election officials said there was a problem with some card machines and it was fixed within an hour. (Source: WALB)

It didn't take long to fix a minor issue at some of the voting precincts in Lowndes County on Super Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Some Lowndes County voters complained about a problem at some precincts on Tuesday.

They said that Democratic voters could not vote the morning of Super Tuesday.

Election officials said there was a problem with some card machines and it was fixed within an hour.

"There is no issue with any of the ballots or any of the voting machines. The only minor issue we had in a couple of precincts where the machines that create the cards weren't functioning properly, but they actually have two back up methods for that," said Deb Cox, the Lowndes County elections supervisor.

