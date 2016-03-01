Death investigation underway in Valdosta

A death investigation is underway after a standoff caused concern for people in a Valdosta neighborhood.

A man with a gun refused to come out of a home on Rocky Ford Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Lowndes County sheriff's deputies responded.

Neighbors say they saw a lot of patrol cars and an ambulance and heard what sounded like gunshots.

The resident in the home did die and the cause of that death is still under investigation.

