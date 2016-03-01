Downtown development projects run into delays

The Microbrewery is running into some issues with historic preservation requirements. (Source: WALB)

Two development projects in downtown Albany have run into delays. (Source: WALB)

Loan closings for two signature downtown Albany projects have been delayed.

Closings for the Albany Heights Development and the new Microbrewery downtown were suppose to happen on Monday.

City leaders said that the Microbrewery is running into some issues with historic preservation requirements.

Albany Heights is dealing with some code enforcement issues.

According to the City Manager, they are problems that will be worked through.

"When we did the original agreements we projected a closing date and I think we were a little optimistic in our time frame. Both projects are still moving forward we are very confident they will come to fruition," said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.

Subadan said they expect the properties to close between 60 and 90 days from Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.