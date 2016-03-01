Lady Rebels one win from perfect season

The last loss the Turner County girls' basketball team suffered was last year's Class A-Public state title game.

On Thursday, they try to close out a perfect season with a win.

The 30-0 Lady Rebels battle Terrell County Thursday afternoon for the GHSA Class A-Public championship in Macon.

"They never quit on me," says head coach Tasha Kimble. "We haven't played our best ball during the playoffs, but we've found ways to win."

"We're ready to play. We've wanted to come back ever since we lost. We've just been talking about it," says senior guard Mylashia Yancey. "We're number one, so I think we got it. We don't feel intimidated by anybody so we're ready."

The Lady Rebels have one state title already in program history. The 1956 Turner Co. team went 33-0 en route to a Class C championship.

If they want to add another title to their banner, they'll need to hold off a good Lady Greenwave team.

"That's a good team that we're playing. They have quick guards, and they transition the ball well," says Kimble. "Wo we're just going to have to play really, really smart."

Turner Co. and Terrell Co. meet Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.

