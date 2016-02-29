Dougherty Co. receives clean audit report

The majority of Dougherty County's money goes to paying for public safety. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County earned a clean audit report.

The vast majority of county money, 43 percent, pays for public safety, like Emergency Management Services and the Sheriff's Department.

The Fiscal Year 2015 showed revenues were up, while expenses were down.

"Obviously coming out of the recession it has had a great impact on revenues and that has impacted things significantly for Dougherty County and we just try to be conservative and pinch pennies where we can with out citizens dollars," said Dougherty County Chairman Christopher Cohilas.

The extra revenue came from slight increases across the board, in areas like tax revenue, interest, and fines.

The county budgeted $3.6 million for a rainy day fund, and only spent $827,000.

As of June 30th, the county has $15.9 million in reserves.

