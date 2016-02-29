2 Dougherty Co. officers honored

Lt. Milton Thomas and Corporal Jeffery Solomon were both honored by the Dougherty County Commission on Monday. (Source: WALB)

Two people were honored on Monday by the Dougherty County Commission.

Lt. Milton Thomas was named employee of the year for the Sheriff's Office.

And, Corporal Jeffery Solomon was named the Dougherty County Jail Employee of the Year.

Corporal Solomon had just gotten off a 12 hour shift before the meeting, Sheriff Sproul said that is just one example of the dedication and strong work ethic of both the men, whom he also called humble.

