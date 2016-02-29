T. Wilbur Gamble not running for re-election

Gamble has served as a Terrell County Commissioner for 48 years. (Source: WALB)

Some may say T. Wilbur Gamble is a South Georgia political legend, but he doesn't plan on running for re-election. (Source: WALB)

The state's longest serving county commissioner said that he will not run for re-election again.

Some would say that T. Wilbur Gamble is a living legend in South Georgia politics.

He has served as a Terrell County Commissioner for 48 years, and his quick wit has earned him the title of the "Mark Twain" of local politics.

Gamble said he is most proud that his county is free of long-term debt.

"I had no administrative experience, I had no administrative education. I knew if you spend more than you make you would end up in a tight, and you will end of in life not doing well," said Gamble.

Commission Chairman Gamble will retire at the end of this year.

His son, T. Gamble, an attorney, has announced his candidacy for the seat.

