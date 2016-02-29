Family Literacy Connection to raise funds, awareness and laughs

A local organization is hoping to raise funds and awareness, while making guests laugh, during their Laugh for Literacy benefit this week.

Family Literacy Connection works with families in Dougherty County to help them become economically self-sufficient by creating innovative educational opportunities such as GED preparation courses.

Executive Director Sandy Bamford says the focus is on the entire family. The organization also provides several child development programs and after school activities for their children.

The organization currently serves around 120 families in the county each year.

"We really work hard to make a difference in our community," executive director Sandy Bamford said. "We work with the neediest families in our community to help bring them out of poverty, to a place of success and self sufficiency."

Laugh for Literacy is Thursday at the Nelson Tift Building Convention Center on 226 West Broad Avenue. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Brooks Furniture: 1201 West Broad Avenue

Cartridge World: 2820 Meredyth Drive

Family Literacy Center: 406 W. Highland

Litman Cathedral: 1129 W. Whitney

First Presbyterian Church: 220 N. Jackson

The event will be headlined by comedian Jody Fuller. Fuller is a Major in U.S. Army Reserves and has served three tours of duty in Iraq. He's been published five times in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. He uses his stuttering to bring about laughs and awareness.

For additional information, call 229-888-2414 or email Sandy Bamford at sandybamford@familyliteracyconnection.com.

