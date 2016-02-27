Heroes Run benefits Lee County veteran

Runners laced up their shoes for the 4th annual Heroes Run in Leesburg.

"It brings our community together. I mean, look around! The diversity, the energy, something to feel good about," explains race coordinator Dan Gillan.

During the opening ceremonies they recognized local heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Our heroes and our first responders put their lives on the line every day to secure and protect our country. It is always a pleasure and an honor for our community to acknowledge that and to give back," says runner Master Sgt. Desarie Newman.

All the money raised also goes towards building a Habitat for Humanity home for a veteran in Lee County.

"Anything to help out and to be a part of in that effort is a great pleasure and I'm very happy to be here," says Newman.

Many military members were at the event. They say seeing the support from the community reminds them why they do their job every day.

"It's heartening to see the interest and the enthusiasm from our community," explains Gillan.

The run was organized by the city of Leesburg, Lee County Chamber, the YMCA, and Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

