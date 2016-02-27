Dogs train in Spring Field Trials

Over 90 Labradors and Retrievers showed off their skills at a field training Saturday. It was the third year the Labrador Retriever Spring Field Trials were been held in Smithville.

The event features amateur and professional trainers, who have spent hours training the canines for this very event.

Chairman Bruce Hall says it takes a sharp and intelligent dog to participate in the trials.

"They have to be intelligent enough to remember things, they have to have good enough eye sight to see marks that far away, and they have to be obedient," said Hall.

The trials will continue on Sunday, followed by another weekend of field trials the following week.

