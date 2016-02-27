Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to family

A family in Americus now has a new place to call home. The new home is all thanks to Habitat for Humanity New Horizons.

The group presented the keys to the newly built home for Lizzie Sims and her family.

It took the community almost 18 months to build the house.

Sims did her part too. She put in more than 300 hours of work.

"I feel great that I was able to contribute to actually getting my home and I feel like it was more than just a down payment, it was me involved in actually getting something that I wanted," said Sims.

The home was also dedicated in memory of former board member William Bowens Junior.

