Phoebe hospital hosts party for your heart

Members of the community danced away for heart health awareness on Saturday.

Phoebe Putney Hospital wrapped up their heart health events with a community Zumba class in the morning.

Officials say it's just one way to get everyone moving, as they encourage more active and healthier lifestyles.

"It is very important to preach, to teach, and to impress upon people prevention and how important prevention is to maintaining a healthy lifestyle," said Community Benefit Coordinator Darrell Sabbs.

Officials say the events provide opportunities to combine entertainment with spreading knowledge of different diseases, and ways to prevent them.

