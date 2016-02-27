ASU's Holston is SIAC Player of the Year

Her nickname is Tip.

But Albany State's Artisha Holston is at the top of the conference.

The Lady Rams' junior forward was named the SIAC Player of the Year Friday. The award voted on by the league's coaches and sports information directors.

Holston led ASU in scoring with 14.7 points per game and grabbed 10.6 rebounds a contest. The 6'1 star from Butler, GA had 10 or more rebounds in 13 games, and led the SIAC with 11 double-doubles.

Conference honors are nothing new for Holston. She was named the SIAC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, and was named to the All-SIAC First Team a season ago.

The Lady Rams have a first-round bye in the SIAC Tournament, which begins Monday in Birmingham, AL. Albany State won't take the floor until Thursday, when they play the winner of Central St.-Clark Atlanta in the quarterfinals.

