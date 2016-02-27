Friday's GISA state playoff scores.

GISA girls' basketball teams played for spots in the state Final Four next week in Macon. Here are the scores from games involving south Georgia teams.
Westwood 50, Bulloch Academy 48
Westfield 28, Tiftarea 20
Gatewood 56, Valwood 41
