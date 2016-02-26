Red Cross reaches out to SWGA storm victims

The American Red Cross is reaching out to families affected by Wednesday's severe weather.

They're helping families in Grady County, but there are some people they haven't been able to connect with.

"The first thing to do is call the chapter in Albany and we will deploy volunteers to get them immediate emergency needs," said Disaster Program Manager Nature Malone.

If you were displaced by the storms and need help, you can reach the Albany Red Cross Chapter at 229-436-4845.

