Love is in the air at Chehaw

Love may be in the air after Audrey, a 10-month old Bactrian camel was brought in from North Dakota.

Audrey has only been with her new male friend Bogart for a few weeks, but they seemed to be getting along very well.

Chehaw zookeepers hope in the future there will be a third camel in the exhibit, but it will take some time.

"Unfortunately for Bogart, she still runs the roost, and has put him in his place fairly well," said Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care.

Zookeepers say it may take two years before the couple delivers a baby camel.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.