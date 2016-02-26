Girl Scouts host culinary competition

Somoa and Thin Mint cupcakes from Small cakes in Albany. (Source: WALB)

The Girl Scouts are partnering up with local businesses to make some tasty treats.

A few WALB employees were asked to judge the Girl Scout cookie-inspired desserts made by Locos and Small Cakes in Albany.

The entries were: Thin Mint cupcakes, Samoa cupcakes, and Tagalong cheesecake.

Judging was based on presentation, taste, and creativity.

The purpose of the competition was not to make money, but to help the local Girl Scouts in Albany.

"Working with local businesses helps the girls work on their people skills and their business ethics, which are two of the five skills that they're learning with the cookie program," said Albany Product Sales Manager Christine Branham.

You can try and judge these tasty treats this weekend weekend at Locos and Small cakes in Albany.

The Girl Scouts will have the treats for sale through Sunday.

