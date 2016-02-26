Chehaw Park is ready for bad weather

Strong storms, like those that pounded south Georgia early Wednesday morning effects more than just people.

Officials at Chehaw Park took extra precautions when extreme weather was in the forecast.

"You're in a forest, fences don't tend to do too well when trees fall on them," said Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care.

Thankfully, they did not have any damage from this week's storms, but they do have a plan for severe weather.

"We might not put animals out on exhibit or we will hold them off exhibit," said Roberts

During storms or days with extreme temperatures, camels and other animals can go in buildings until they want to go back outside.

Surprisingly not all of the animals take advantage of this free shelter, like the lemurs.

"If they get all cuddled up late in the day up in a tree, they'll just stay up there all night. They'll look at you and go, yeah I'm not coming down,'" said Roberts.

Some animals like these native alligators, have other ways to warm up.

At night they will bury themselves in the mud underwater. Then warm up in the sun during the day.

Hot temperatures are much more dangerous than cold, but Chehaw workers have several ways they take care of their animals.

"Animals will get sprinklers, ice cubes with food treats in them. That's why most of the time, when you come out during the summer, they're just laying around. They'll find a nice cool spot and lay there," said Roberts.

With the weather actually starting to warm up, the animals should be a little more active.

