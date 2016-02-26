Lee Co. officials determine finalist for city manager position

The pick for Lee County's top job wasn't every commissioner's first choice.

Tuesday night, commissioners named Albany Planning Director Paul Forgey as the only finalist for the Lee Co. Manager job.

Commission Vice Chair Dennis Roland says while Forgey has a strong reputation in his field, he doesn't have County Manager experience.

"I did not support Mr. Forgey simply because he did not want to move to Lee County. I think any man that is in the top position needs to live in this county. If he makes his money here, he needs to spend it here," said Roland.

According to a phone quote by Forgey, he said:

"I understand Commissioner Roland's perspective. My family has lived in our house for 20 years, and with our youngest child nearing high school, we would like all of our boys to go through the same school. We do not rule out living in Lee County at some time in the future, as it would be a great place to live. I let the commissioners know this during the interview process."

The commission expects to approve a formal job offer to Forgey on March 8.

