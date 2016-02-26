Turner Co. advances; Monroe, Bainbridge fall

The Turner County Lady Rebels are still unbeaten, and are Final Four bound.
Tasha Kimble's bunch played motivated basketball Thursday in Valdosta, knocking off Telfair Count, 52-46.
The Lady Rebels will play Wheeler Co. Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Valdosta State.
The Monroe boys and Bainbridge girls each saw their seasons end in Fort Valley.
Liberty Co. jumped to a ten-point lead right out of the gate, and the Tornadoes never recovered, falling 71-61.
The Lady Bearcats had problems in Fort Valley Thursday as well.
Wayne County outscored Bainbridge 47-38 to end the Lady Cats' season in the state quarterfinals.
