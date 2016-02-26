Lady Rams swept at home by CSU

Albany State couldn't overcome the offense of Columbus State Thursday, being swept in a doubleheader by the Lady Cougars.

CSU outscored the Lady Rams 13-1 in five innings for a Game 1 win. The Lady Cougars scored all 13 runs from the third inning on.

McKenzie Fagioli went 2-3 with two RBI and two runs in the Game 1 win. Tiffany Massey paced the Lady Rams' offense, batting 1-2 with an RBI.

In Game 2, the Lady Rams were able to cut a 2-0 deficit in half in the first inning. But Columbus State got that run back and more in the second.

With a runner on, Elizabeth Perdue smacked one over the center field wall to give the Lady Cougars a 4-1 lead.

Albany State added a run in the third and two more in the fifth, but were never able to get back within a run in a 7-4 loss.

ASU drops to 1-9 on the season. They open SIAC play Thursday at Benedict.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.