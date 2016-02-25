Freedom Singers Perform at south Georgia Middle School

Freedom Singers speak about life in the Civil Rights movement. (Source: WALB)

Members of a historic group sang at a southwest Georgia middle school Thursday morning.

Hundreds of students from Robert Cross Middle School heard members of the freedom singers for the school's annual Black History Program.

The Freedom Singers sang songs from the civil rights movement and talked about life during that time.

Students were also given the chance to sing with them and read poems about Black History month.

The Freedom Singers hope the students who listened on Thursday will be inspired for the future.

"It is vitally important, because the songs of the civil rights movement were the glue to the civil rights movement. Personally, I believe that without the songs of the movement, there wouldn't have been a movement," said Rutha Harris, an original Freedom Singer.

School leaders said that they are already excited for next year's program.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.