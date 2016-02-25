Firebirds bringing arena football back to Southwest Ga.

Fans of arena football can buy season tickets through the Albany Civic Center Box Office. (Source: WALB)

Folks can meet the Georgia Firebirds in March during an exhibition game at the Civic Center. (Source: WALB)

Arena football's return to South Georgia is less than two weeks away.

People will have a chance to meet the Georgia Firebird players, the mascot and the Flammette's Dance Team during a March 9th exhibition football game at the Albany Civic Center.

"They've been increasing weekly, and out first pre-season game in March 9th and we are excited, we are only asking that you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Albany Food Bank," said G.M. Terrence Fowler.

The March 9th game will be free.

Fans of arena football can buy season tickets through the Albany Civic Center Box Office or at it's website here.

For more information on the new Georgia Firebirds team, check out their website here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.