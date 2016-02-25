EF-1 Tornado hits Lee Co.

Parks Camp from the NWS in Tallahassee surveys the damage. (Source: WALB)

Wood thrown into the ground by the tornado. (Source: WALB)

The tornado lifted the roof off of this Lee Co. home. (Source:WALB)

Experts looked at damage in Lee County Thursday and determined it was caused by a tornado.

"It looks like we did have a brief tornado here," said Parks Camp, NWS Science and Operations Officer.

Thursday afternoon the National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Gray Moss Road in Lee County early Wednesday morning.

The tornado was only on the ground for two tenths of a mile, but wind speeds did reach 105 Miles Per Hour.

"One of the key things we will use this information for is to further assist citizens in predicting the possibility of the storm systems that come through to insure their safety," said GEMA Field Coordinator Frank Maneer.

The tornado lifted the roof off of this house, and slammed it down into the yard.

Debris turned into weapons as pieces of wood left sticking out of the ground like daggers.

Some of this debris spread across Gray Moss Road came from this mobile home, which also sustained major damage.

The man who lives in the mobile home told us yesterday he was in bed when debris rained down on him.

Multiple trees snapped or had their branches strapped as the over 100 MPH ripped through Lee County.

"With all the damage we had in Lee County the other night, especially with the two homes that were destroyed, we are certainly thankful that nobody was injured," said James Howell, Lee County Emergency Management Director.

No one was in the brick home when the twister hit, and thankfully no one was injured.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.