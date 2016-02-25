Lowndes Co. schools focus on behavior

Teachers from eight different schools in Lowndes County participated in Positive Behavior Intervention Supports Training (PBIS).

The training focused on creating a set of unified rules in all classrooms that students can expect.

Teachers talked about ways to create a positive environment and get the best behavior from students.

"It's all about teaching the children what we want them to do so it's focusing on acknowledging and teaching as opposed to punishment," explains Georgia Department of Education specialist Sandy DeMuth.

The program is one way the school system is working to lower discipline problems and keep the focus on education.

