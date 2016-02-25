WWII veteran gets special surprise

A terminally ill World War two Navy veteran in Valdosta is impacting lives even in his last few days.

At just 15 years old Arthur Brown joined the U.S. Navy as a submariner.

"He went through those times during a time it was very hard for a black man," explains Brown's daughter Cathy Brown Adoh.

However, Brown made the best of it. He made an impact on people that can be seen even to this day.

While serving in the Navy Brown helped rescue families from the Philippines, including an 8 year old girl named Mary.

"My dad's submarine, the Narwhal, came in and rescued them," says Adoh.

Mary Maynard later wrote a book about her journey. In the book she talks about Brown.

"She actually remembered my dad because he was a black steward," Adoh explains.

73 years after being rescued Maynard got to meet one of the men who helped save her life when she visited Brown.

"He pointed to Mrs. Maynard and said 'the little girl!' and my sister said, 'no dad she's grown now!'" Adoh recalls.

Brown was also interviewed for a book on black submariners. When the author found out Brown was now in his last days he paid him a visit as well.

"So that was very exciting, for them to meet. It's all been very surreal and exciting," says Adoh.

Brown has some younger fans from S.L Mason Elementary too. They learned about him when studying World War two and wanted to send their support.

"Thanks for helping our country with the war. Although you may be sore, you were a soldier and you became even bolder," Adoh read from a card a student made.

Brown's family says he always tried to set an example to show young people they can make a difference and this support shows he did just that.

"We hope that it impacts those children's lives for the rest of their lives," Adoh furthers.

Now Brown is surrounded by cards, stories, and memorabilia from the community he didn't even know he touched.

