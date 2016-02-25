Flu cases on the rise

It's not to late to get the flu shot (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County is seeing an increase in the number of flu cases.

They say residents need to be prepared and take proper precautions.

They expect the flu season to last another 6-8 weeks.

The flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from the flu and officials say it's never to late to get the shot.

SGMC officials recommend anyone who still hasn't received a flu shot to go ahead and get one.

"Even though people think spring has sprung, the pollen is falling, and the flu season is over, it isn't. We anticipate the flu season will probably stick around through April," explains SGMC communications director Laura Love.

In addition to getting the shot they say to remember to wash your hands frequently and use alcohol based hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.