Most Wanted: Brandon Williams

On tonight's most wanted, Douglas Police hoping a reward will lead to the capture of a murder suspect who remains on the run.

Take a look at 30-year-old Brandon Levi Williams. Police say he gunned down 22-year-old Kavozia Walker Saturday night on McNeal Drive.

He's wanted on charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He has connections to Coffee, Telfair, Tift and Atkinson Counties. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for his arrest. If you know where he is call Douglas Police at 912-384-2222.

Brandon Williams becomes one of WALB's most wanted.

