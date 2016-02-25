Storms damage Worth Co. church

Straight line winds during Wednesday's storms blew a portion of the roof off a Worth County Church.

Insurance appraisers were out Thursday morning accessing the damage at the Sylvester Lighthouse Church of God on Highway 112. A church leader says members are "counting their blessings" as the winds took off the upper roof only, with the original roof underneath remaining intact and protecting the interior of the church from rain and wind damage.

Roof repairs are expected to begin next week, and they will have Sunday service as usual.

