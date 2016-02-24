Wednesday's GISA Basketball Playoff scores

Here are Wednesday's GISA state basketball playoff first round scores:
Deerfield-Windsor 83, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 61
Heritage 66, Valwood 60
Loganville Christian 45, Brookwood 26
Holy Spirit Prep 72, Westwood 45
Grace Christian 55, Brandon Hall 32
Crisp Academy 78, Bethlehem Temple 72
LaGrange 53, Highland Christian 39
Furtah Prep 74, GA Christian 38
