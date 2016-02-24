Wednesday's GISA Basketball Playoff scores

Here are Wednesday's GISA state basketball playoff first round scores:

Deerfield-Windsor 83, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 61

Heritage 66, Valwood 60

Loganville Christian 45, Brookwood 26

Holy Spirit Prep 72, Westwood 45

Grace Christian 55, Brandon Hall 32

Crisp Academy 78, Bethlehem Temple 72

LaGrange 53, Highland Christian 39

Furtah Prep 74, GA Christian 38

