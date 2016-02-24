Grady Co. storms shake homes, families

Trees were seen toppled in Grady County after the storms. (Source: WALB)

It's been a busy day of cleanup in many parts of South Georgia.

"Still shaken. It's just a travesty. I thank God we're still here," said Aaron Stanley .

Storms caused damage on Belcher Circle in Grady County Tuesday night.

"When we heard the booms and I thought it was hail, it was actually that tree snapping, and a tree in the backyard was uprooted, and as you can see, my Jeep is right in there," Stanley said.

It was buried under uprooted trees and fallen branches. That's also the damage many neighbors saw from Wednesday morning's severe weather.

19 structures were reported damaged by the tornado, which was later confirmed to be an EF-1. But neighbors were quick to help each other out.

"That's the first thing we did once the weather cleared up we went outside to check," another resident said.

"One of our neighbors came down to make sure we was okay. We're all sort of still in shock over this whole mess," said Stanley.

They've already started moving branches and trees out of the way to clean up. Some neighbors say they were lucky there house wasn't hit any worse.

"I'm very blessed. God was watching out for us," Stanley said.

But they will continue to help others as much as they can.

"It's a tight community and we help each other out," Stanley added.

