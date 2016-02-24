Tree smashes Sasser carport

An area in southeastern Terrell County saw some powerful winds when it was under a tornado warning Wednesday morning.



A large tree fell onto the carport of a home on Sasser Heard Road, about a mile off Highway 520.



The homeowners say that their home wasn't shaking in the high wind, and they were surprised when the sun rose and they found the tree had fallen across the carport.



"It has a slight leaning tendency to it and then this time it went the opposite way. I was surprised this morning when I found it," said Lee Coxwell.

They are cleaning up the limbs now, and it doesn't appear like the sturdy carport was damaged.

