Westwood cruises in first round; other GISA playoff scores

Callie Smith couldn't miss Tuesday night.

The Westwood senior guard scored 28 points, leading the Lady Wildcats to a 70-40 win over Holy Spirit Prep in the first round of the GISA State Playoffs.

Westwood will host Bulloch Academy Friday night.

OTHER GISA PLAYOFF SCORES

Tiftarea 38, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 32

Valwood 72, Loganville Christian 64

Heritage 62, Deerfield-Windsor 46

Crisp Academy 66, LaGrange 8

Georgia Christian 50, Bethlehem Temple 20

Flint River 39, SGA 23

Grace Christian 59, Oak Mountain 43

