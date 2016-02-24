Westwood cruises in first round; other GISA playoff scores

Callie Smith couldn't miss Tuesday night.
The Westwood senior guard scored 28 points, leading the Lady Wildcats to a 70-40 win over Holy Spirit Prep in the first round of the GISA State Playoffs.
Westwood will host Bulloch Academy Friday night.
OTHER GISA PLAYOFF SCORES
Tiftarea 38, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 32
Valwood 72, Loganville Christian 64
Heritage 62, Deerfield-Windsor 46
Crisp Academy 66, LaGrange 8
Georgia Christian 50, Bethlehem Temple 20
Flint River 39, SGA 23
Grace Christian 59, Oak Mountain 43
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.