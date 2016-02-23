Lady Cavs win program's final home game

For the final time in history, the Darton State Lady Cavaliers sent the crowd home happy.

Darton State cruised past Andrew 53-31 in the first round of the GCAA Tournament in the final home game for the Lady Cavs.

The program will shut down after this season as Darton State merges with Albany State.

Tyeshia Smith led the way with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for Darton State.

The Lady Cavs advance to the conference semifinals, where they'll meet Georgia Highlands. That game is Friday at South Georgia Tech.

SOUTH GA TECH 77, ALBANY TECH 43

The top-seeded Lady Jets looked the part Tuesday night, blowing out Albany Tech in the GCAA first round.

Cierra Bond paced SGTC with 23 points.

The Lady Jets will host Atlanta Metro in Friday's semifinals.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.