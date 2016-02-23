Sole finalist named for Lee County manager's job

Paul Forgey has been named as the sole finalist for the Lee Co. manager position.

Out of more than 20 candidates, Lee County commissioners have named Paul Forgey as the sole finalist for the vacant county manager position.

Forgey has served as Albany's Director of Planning, Development Services and Code Enforcement since 2012. He would replace Ron Rabun who was fired in November for what commissioners called "repeated gross abuses" of county ordinances.

Officials said that Forgey will be a good fit for the county.

"Mr. Forgey's thoughtfulness in regards to just the way he approaches life. I think that his chemistry will fit well with in our county. I think his chemistry is good for interaction with this board as well as interaction with our staff," said Lee County Chairman Rick Muggridge.

The county must wait 14 days before formally offering Forgey a contract. Commissioners plan to take that vote on March 8th.

