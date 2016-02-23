Officials warn residents to prepare for severe weather

In Dougherty County, there are 13 bad weather sirens.

Emergency management officials want to be sure that residents are prepared for severe weather.

Emergency management officials all over south Georgia are keeping an eye on the incoming bad weather.

They want residents to take precautions overnight.

Owning and using a weather radio is important for safety.

In Dougherty County, there are 13 bad weather sirens strategically located to alert people of dangerous weather.

If you registered for Code Red, you'll also get a phone call if a severe weather warning is issued.

"And, the first is always going to be the radio. But, here is the thing. You have a thunderstorm warning, and a watch. A watch means conditions are favorable. A warning means you need to take precaution," said Albany Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns.

You can also download the WALB First Alert Weather App to your mobile phone.

It will send you a notice during a tornado or severe weather warning.

It's free and you can download it wherever you get your mobile apps.

