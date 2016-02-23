VSU hosts book fair

The education college at Valdosta State University is hosting a book fair until February 26th.

All the money raised will go to books for their pre-K Read Fest and other literacy initiatives.

Organizers say it's a great opportunity for children to get great books, but also helps college education majors.

"They have the opportunity to see what books kids are reading and to purchase books to use in their classrooms for their own classroom libraries," explains Dr. Gina Doepker, the director of the Sullivan Literacy Center at VSU.

The book fair is open to the public February 22-25 from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and February 26th from 10:00 am.m.- 3:00 p.m.

