Valdosta plans for public transportation

Valdosta is getting the public's input on plans for a new transit system for the city.

There has been a pilot shuttle program in place since October of 2015 and now the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization is hoping to implement a permanent public transit program.

"It's been very beneficial for those clients they can actually now come out, get training, and work," explains Goodwill career center coordinator Keyara Hamilton. They have supported the initial pilot program and serve as one of the bus stops.

Now the VLMPO is conducting an online survey to learn what the public would like to see in a transportation program.

"Whether you support public transit, whether you are a potential rider, or whether you are against public transit, we do want to hear from you," says transportation planner Corey Hull.

It's an idea that's been in the works for more than a decade in Valdosta.

They hope to change the look of public transportation and make it more effective. They're looking at cities that use apps like Uber and other technologies to shape the public transportation in their area.

"Large empty buses are not a cost effective way to implement public transit. So we want to be more innovative in how we identify a public transit system," explains Hull.

The planning organization is still looking into what a project like this would cost the city and how much riders would have to pay.

It's still in the very early stages but they hope to be able to implement a transit system to serve Valdosta by next year.

