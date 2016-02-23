Valdosta organization upset over school contractors

Members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference are raising concerns at the Valdosta School Board meeting February 23rd.

They say the board is not living up to a promise to hire a certain number of minority contractors to help build the new Valdosta High School. The organization is asking the board for a meeting so they can express their concerns and give potential solutions.

"They can say to the major contractor, 'listen, it's not fair what has happened here and we want to make sure that you hire local black and local contractors to do this job,'" says Southern Christian Leadership Conference president Floyd Rose.

He says school system officials told him they were unable to make any changes to the contractors now, but he believes something can still be done to improve minority participation.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.