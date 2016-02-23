Lowndes Co.proposes new construction projects

Transportation officials in Valdosta are proposing some changes to the current transportation plan.

It would include changes to the proposed construction projects on Jerry Jones Drive and to North Oak Street Extension in Valdosta and Bellville Road in Lake Park.

The proposals include adding lanes, curbs and gutters, and improving intersections to some areas. They also include a scoping phase, or engineering and design study, to other areas.

"During any construction period you're going to have some construction related traffic congestion. These projects are intended to relieve congestion along roadways in our community," explains transportation planner Corey Hull.

The public can view the proposed changes here and send comments until February29, 2016.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.