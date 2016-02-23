South GA school closings and delays

(Source: Raycom Media)
This is the list of schools, government agencies and day cares that have verified they will be closed or dismissing early due to the weather on Wednesday:
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College - Closed
- Albany State University - Closed
- Albany Technical College - Closed
- Auntie Ann’s Daycare in Cairo - Closed
- Baker County Schools - Closed
- Baker Co. Offices - Closed
- Bella’s Learning Academy in Leesburg - Closed
- Ben Hill County Schools will dismiss early, preschool bus riders at 11:45 and car riders at 11:50, primary school bus riders at noon and car riders at 12:20, elementary school bus riders at 12:15 and car riders at noon, all middle school students at 1:15, and high school long distance bus riders at noon and all other high school students at 1.
- Best Buddies Day Care at the Oakland and on 10th Avenue in Leesburg - Closed
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (all sites) - Closed
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County - Closed
- Bright Beginnings Preschool at FUMC in Americus - Closed
- Brightstar Child Care in Thomasville - Closed
- Brookwood School in Thomasville - Closed
- Busy Bee Day Care in Arlington - Closed
- Byne Child Development Center - Closed
- Calhoun County Schools - Closed
- Chess Academy in Tifton - Closed
- Clay County - Closed
- Coffee County schools will dismiss early, elementary schools at 11:30 a.m., middle school at 1:10 p.m., GWC Freshman Campus and Wiregrass Career academy at 12:30 p.m., Coffee High at 1:00 p.m. and Alternative Education Center at noon.
- Colquitt County - Closed
- Community Christian Academy in Adel - Closed
- Cook County - Closed
- Creative World Child Care - Closed
- Crisp Academy in Cordele - Closed
- Crisp County Schools - Closed
- Deerfield-Windsor School - Closed
- Dougherty County Schools - Closed
- Dougherty County non-essential personnel will be released at noon, closing most county offices
- Dougherty County Superior Court, Magistrate Court, and State Courts will be closed Wednesday, but will resume normal hours Thursday
- First Baptist Preschool in Americus - Closed
- Friendship Child Care Learning Center on West Broad Avenue - Closed
- Fort Valley State University Head Start in Crisp County - Closed
- Furlow Charter School - Closed
- Fun Villa Day Care & Preschool in Albany - Closed
- Georgia Southwestern State University - Closed
- Grace Baptist Christian School in Tifton - Closed
- Health Departments (all) in the West Central and Southeast districts will be closed.
- Irwin Co. will dismiss early. The elementary school at 1:15 and the high school at 1:30.
- Just Kiddin Daycare - Closed
- Just Like Home Learning Center - Closed
- Kidsville USA on Endoline and on Branchview in Lee County - Closed
- Marine Corp Logistics Base Albany - Closing early. non-essential base personnel released at 1030. Main Gate - Open to essential personnel/residents. MCX - Closing at 1200. Base Restaurant - Closed at 1030. CDC - Closed after last child is picked up. Naval Branch Health Clinic - Closed at 1030. Navy Federal Credit Union - Closing at 1200. Johnson Road Gate - Closing at 1200. RV Park - Mandatory Evacuation to Safe House.
- Miller County Schools - Closed
- Miss Georgee’s Play-Kare - Closed
- Mitchell Co. School System/Baconton Community Charter School - Closed
- Mother's Love Child Care Center and Mother's Love, Too! will be open for child care but closed for Georgia Pre-K.
- New Beginning Early Learning Academy - Closed
- Ombudsman Alternative Education Program - Closed
- Petty's Preschool - Closed
- Play and Learn Clubhouse for Early Learning on Gillionville Road - Closed
- Poulan City Municipal Court - Cancelled for Wednesday, April 5th only.
- Precious Hands Child Development Center in Albany - Closed
- Preschool Academy Learning Center on Whispering Pines in Albany - Closed
- Porterfield Day School - Closed
- Romper Room Play School - Closed
- Sister, Sister Learning Center - Closed
- St. Teresa's Catholic School - Closed
- South Georgia Technical College (Americus and Cordele campuses) - Closed
- Southern Regional Technical College (all campuses) - Closed
- Southland Academy in Americus - Closed
- Southwest Georgia Institute of Education - Closed
- Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School in Shellman - Closed
- Sumter County Schools - Closed, all after school programs are cancelled as well.
- SWGA Community Action Council’s Head Start Centers in Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Sumter and Worth counties - Closed
- The Child Care Network in Albany (all four locations) will be closed for preschool but the day care will be open.
- The Learning Play Center in Camilla - Closed
- Thomas University - Closed
- Tiftarea Academy - Closed
- Tift County closed for students only. Staff is asked to report from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (staff schedule may change if weather warrants it).
- Tifton Municipal Court - Closed
- Turner County - Closed
- University of Georgia Campus in Tifton and the USDA Ag Research Service located at the Tifton campus - Closed
- Webster County - Closed
- Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campuses - Closed
- Worth County - Closed
- Worth County Juvenile Court - Closed
