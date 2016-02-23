South GA school closings and delays

This is the list of schools, government agencies and day cares that have verified they will be closed or dismissing early due to the weather on Wednesday:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College - Closed

Albany State University - Closed

Albany Technical College - Closed

Auntie Ann’s Daycare in Cairo - Closed

Baker County Schools - Closed

Baker Co. Offices - Closed

Bella’s Learning Academy in Leesburg - Closed

Ben Hill County Schools will dismiss early, preschool bus riders at 11:45 and car riders at 11:50, primary school bus riders at noon and car riders at 12:20, elementary school bus riders at 12:15 and car riders at noon, all middle school students at 1:15, and high school long distance bus riders at noon and all other high school students at 1.

Best Buddies Day Care at the Oakland and on 10th Avenue in Leesburg - Closed

Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (all sites) - Closed

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County - Closed

Bright Beginnings Preschool at FUMC in Americus - Closed

Brightstar Child Care in Thomasville - Closed

Brookwood School in Thomasville - Closed

Busy Bee Day Care in Arlington - Closed

Byne Child Development Center - Closed

Calhoun County Schools - Closed

Chess Academy in Tifton - Closed

Clay County - Closed

Coffee County schools will dismiss early , elementary schools at 11:30 a.m., middle school at 1:10 p.m., GWC Freshman Campus and Wiregrass Career academy at 12:30 p.m., Coffee High at 1:00 p.m. and Alternative Education Center at noon.

Colquitt County - Closed

Community Christian Academy in Adel - Closed

Cook County - Closed

Creative World Child Care - Closed

Crisp Academy in Cordele - Closed

Crisp County Schools - Closed

Deerfield-Windsor School - Closed

Dougherty County Schools - Closed

Dougherty County non-essential personnel will be released at noon, closing most county offices

Dougherty County Superior Court, Magistrate Court, and State Courts will be closed Wednesday, but will resume normal hours Thursday

First Baptist Preschool in Americus - Closed

Friendship Child Care Learning Center on West Broad Avenue - Closed

Fort Valley State University Head Start in Crisp County - Closed

Furlow Charter School - Closed

Fun Villa Day Care & Preschool in Albany - Closed

Georgia Southwestern State University - Closed

Grace Baptist Christian School in Tifton - Closed

Health Departments (all) in the West Central and Southeast districts will be closed .

Irwin Co. will dismiss early. The elementary school at 1:15 and the high school at 1:30.

Just Kiddin Daycare - Closed

Just Like Home Learning Center - Closed

Kidsville USA on Endoline and on Branchview in Lee County - Closed

Marine Corp Logistics Base Albany - Closing early. non-essential base personnel released at 1030. Main Gate - Open to essential personnel/residents. MCX - Closing at 1200. Base Restaurant - Closed at 1030. CDC - Closed after last child is picked up. Naval Branch Health Clinic - Closed at 1030. Navy Federal Credit Union - Closing at 1200. Johnson Road Gate - Closing at 1200. RV Park - Mandatory Evacuation to Safe House.

Miller County Schools - Closed

Miss Georgee’s Play-Kare - Closed

Mitchell Co. School System/Baconton Community Charter School - Closed

Mother's Love Child Care Center and Mother's Love, Too! will be open for child care but closed for Georgia Pre-K .

New Beginning Early Learning Academy - Closed

Ombudsman Alternative Education Program - Closed

Petty's Preschool - Closed

Play and Learn Clubhouse for Early Learning on Gillionville Road - Closed

Poulan City Municipal Court - Cancelled for Wednesday, April 5th only.

Precious Hands Child Development Center in Albany - Closed

Preschool Academy Learning Center on Whispering Pines in Albany - Closed

Porterfield Day School - Closed

Romper Room Play School - Closed

Sister, Sister Learning Center - Closed

St. Teresa's Catholic School - Closed

South Georgia Technical College (Americus and Cordele campuses) - Closed

Southern Regional Technical College (all campuses) - Closed

Southland Academy in Americus - Closed

Southwest Georgia Institute of Education - Closed

Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School in Shellman - Closed

Sumter County Schools - Closed, all after school programs are cancelled as well.

SWGA Community Action Council's Head Start Centers in Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Sumter and Worth counties - Closed

The Child Care Network in Albany (all four locations) will be closed for preschool but the day care will be open.

The Learning Play Center in Camilla - Closed

Thomas University - Closed

Tiftarea Academy - Closed

Tift County closed for students only . Staff is asked to report from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (staff schedule may change if weather warrants it).

Tifton Municipal Court - Closed

Turner County - Closed

University of Georgia Campus in Tifton and the USDA Ag Research Service located at the Tifton campus - Closed

Webster County - Closed

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campuses - Closed

Worth County - Closed

Worth County Juvenile Court - Closed

