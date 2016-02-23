South GA school closings and delays - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South GA school closings and delays

By WALB News Team
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

This is the list of schools, government agencies and day cares that have verified they will be closed or dismissing early due to the weather on Wednesday:

WATCH LIVE

  • Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College - Closed
  • Albany State University - Closed
  • Albany Technical College - Closed
  • Auntie Ann’s Daycare in Cairo - Closed
  • Baker County Schools - Closed
  • Baker Co. Offices - Closed
  • Bella’s Learning Academy in Leesburg - Closed
  • Ben Hill County Schools will dismiss early, preschool bus riders at 11:45 and car riders at 11:50, primary school bus riders at noon and car riders at 12:20, elementary school bus riders at 12:15 and car riders at noon, all middle school students at 1:15, and high school long distance bus riders at noon and all other high school students at 1. 
  • Best Buddies Day Care at the Oakland and on 10th Avenue in Leesburg - Closed
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (all sites) - Closed
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County - Closed
  • Bright Beginnings Preschool at FUMC in Americus - Closed
  • Brightstar Child Care in Thomasville - Closed
  • Brookwood School in Thomasville - Closed
  • Busy Bee Day Care in Arlington - Closed
  • Byne Child Development Center - Closed
  • Calhoun County Schools - Closed
  • Chess Academy in Tifton - Closed
  • Clay County - Closed
  • Coffee County schools will dismiss early, elementary schools at 11:30 a.m., middle school at 1:10 p.m., GWC Freshman Campus and Wiregrass Career academy at 12:30 p.m., Coffee High at 1:00 p.m. and Alternative Education Center at noon.
  • Colquitt County - Closed
  • Community Christian Academy in Adel - Closed
  • Cook County - Closed
  • Creative World Child Care - Closed
  • Crisp Academy in Cordele - Closed
  • Crisp County Schools - Closed
  • Deerfield-Windsor School - Closed
  • Dougherty County Schools - Closed
  • Dougherty County non-essential personnel will be released at noon, closing most county offices
  • Dougherty County Superior Court, Magistrate Court, and State Courts will be closed Wednesday, but will resume normal hours Thursday
  • First Baptist Preschool in Americus - Closed 
  • Friendship Child Care Learning Center on West Broad Avenue - Closed
  • Fort Valley State University Head Start in Crisp County - Closed
  • Furlow Charter School - Closed
  • Fun Villa Day Care & Preschool in Albany - Closed
  • Georgia Southwestern State University - Closed
  • Grace Baptist Christian School in Tifton - Closed  
  • Health Departments (all) in the West Central and Southeast districts will be closed.
  • Irwin Co. will dismiss early. The elementary school at 1:15 and the high school at 1:30. 
  • Just Kiddin Daycare - Closed
  • Just Like Home Learning Center - Closed
  • Kidsville USA on Endoline and on Branchview in Lee County - Closed
  • Marine Corp Logistics Base Albany -  Closing early. non-essential base personnel released at 1030. Main Gate - Open to essential personnel/residents. MCX - Closing at 1200. Base Restaurant - Closed at 1030. CDC - Closed after last child is picked up. Naval Branch Health Clinic - Closed at 1030. Navy Federal Credit Union - Closing at 1200. Johnson Road Gate - Closing at 1200. RV Park - Mandatory Evacuation to Safe House.
  • Miller County Schools - Closed
  • Miss Georgee’s Play-Kare - Closed
  • Mitchell Co. School System/Baconton Community Charter School - Closed
  • Mother's Love Child Care Center and Mother's Love, Too! will be open for child care but closed for Georgia Pre-K.
  • New Beginning Early Learning Academy - Closed
  • Ombudsman Alternative Education Program - Closed
  • Petty's Preschool - Closed
  • Play and Learn Clubhouse for Early Learning on Gillionville Road - Closed
  • Poulan City Municipal Court - Cancelled for Wednesday, April 5th only.   
  • Precious Hands Child Development Center in Albany - Closed
  • Preschool Academy Learning Center on Whispering Pines in Albany - Closed
  • Porterfield Day School - Closed
  • Romper Room Play School - Closed
  • Sister, Sister Learning Center - Closed
  • St. Teresa's Catholic School - Closed
  • South Georgia Technical College (Americus and Cordele campuses) - Closed
  • Southern Regional Technical College (all campuses) - Closed
  • Southland Academy in Americus - Closed
  • Southwest Georgia Institute of Education - Closed
  • Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School in Shellman - Closed
  • Sumter County Schools - Closed, all after school programs are cancelled as well.
  • SWGA Community Action Council’s Head Start Centers in Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Sumter and Worth counties - Closed 
  • The Child Care Network in Albany (all four locations) will be closed for preschool but the day care will be open.
  • The Learning Play Center in Camilla - Closed
  • Thomas University - Closed
  • Tiftarea Academy - Closed
  • Tift County closed for students only. Staff is asked to report from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (staff schedule may change if weather warrants it).
  • Tifton Municipal Court - Closed
  • Turner County - Closed
  • University of Georgia Campus in Tifton and the USDA Ag Research Service located at the Tifton campus - Closed
  • Webster County - Closed
  • Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campuses - Closed
  • Worth County - Closed
  • Worth County Juvenile Court - Closed

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly