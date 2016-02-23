Phoebe rebrands look and logo

A new flag is flying outside of Phoebe's main campus in Albany. Today, a new "eternal circle" logo, along with the new tagline "A Better Way", was unveiled.

In its 110+ year history, Phoebe has grown from a single building to a comprehensive health system, with locations and a variety of services across the region.

Phoebe's CEO says the new look shows how healthcare has evolved from the hospital setting.



"It also propels us, I think, father away from the hospital, to tell people there is a better way, and part of it is taking better care of yourself, we would just as soon have fewer people using our services because of better health. That's a better way," said CEO Joel Wernick.

The hospital logo hasn't changed in more than a quarter of a century. Wernick says hundreds of people took part in developing the new brand. Phoebe is beginning a multi-media campaign showcasing the logo.

"Our look and logo is changing, but Phoebe's commitment to serving our patients will never change," Wernick said. "Over the years, we've evolved from a single hospital to a connected, comprehensive healthcare system. This rebrand effort reflects that evolution – celebrating our legacy of expert, compassionate care while embracing a fresh approach when it comes to the health and wellness of our community."

Health leaders said the new logo is a symbol for the unbroken support for the community and the balance between leading-edge innovation and patient-centered healthcare.

