Lady Hornets want revenge in Elite Eight

If the Lady Hornets want to make it back to back Final Fours, they'll have to get past the team that sent them packing a season ago.
Pelham has won 14 games in a row, most of them in dominant fashion.
This postseason, they've turned it up even a notch higher, allowing just 50 points in the first two rounds.
But Friday's showdown with Holy Innocents has a little more on the line than a Final Four berth.
The Golden Bears eliminated Pelham a season ago, and the Lady Hornets have plans on returning the favor.
"They matched up with us man for man last year, but this year I really think we're going to beat them," says senior guard Annie Franklin "We want our revenge."
Pelham meets Holy Innocents Friday afternoon at 3:00 at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
