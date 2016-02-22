This week's high school basketball playoff games

This is the week's high school basketball playoff schedule:
GHSA BOYS
Westover vs. Grady- 2/26; 4:45 p.m. at Fort Valley St.
Monroe vs. Liberty Co.- 2/25; 8:15 p.m. at Fort Valley St.
Thomasville vs. Pace Academy- 2/26; 8:15 at Georgia College
Turner Co. vs. Calhoun Co.- 2/26; 4:45 at Valdosta St.
GHSA GIRLS
Americus-Sumter vs. Marist- 2/26; 3:00 at Fort Valley St.
Bainbridge vs. Wayne Co.- 2/25; 6:30 at Fort Valley St.
Pelham vs. Holy Innocents- 2/26; 3:00 at Georgia College
Turner Co. vs. Telfair Co.- 2/25; 3:00 at Valdosta St.
Calhoun Co. vs. Terrell Co.- 2/26; 3:00 at Valdosta St.
