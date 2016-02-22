Lee Co.'s Solomon named to "Super 7"

Lee County defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon is one of the best high school football players in the state.

That was confirmed Monday night when Solomon was named to the "Super 7."

The Trojan junior was one of three underclassmen on the list honored at Monday's Macon Touchdown Club meeting.

Solomon will try to make another impact in Macon this fall. The Trojans open the season in Macon for a Corky Kell Classic matchup with Jones County.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.