Bill to honor bulldogs could hurt effort to help shelter dogs

The House overwhelmingly approved a bill to designate the adoptable dog as Georgia's official state dog.

Last week, the House overwhelmingly approved a bill to designate "the adoptable dog" as Georgia's official state dog.

Now, Valdosta Senator Ellis Black has introduced a competing bill to name the English bulldog the official state dog.

Black is a graduate of the University of Georgia, which of course, is represented by the English bulldog as its mascot.

