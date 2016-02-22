Trump, Clinton lead in new Georgia polls

The poll also shows Hillary with a huge lead over Bernie Sanders.

With election day a week from Tuesday, there's a new presidential primary poll out.

Landmark/Rosetta Stone conducted the poll on Sunday.

It shows Donald Trump in front on the Republican side with 31.7% of the support.

Marco Rubio in second with 22.7%, followed by Ted Cruz with 18.7%. Ben Carson has 8.1% and John Kasich has 7.9%, while 10.9% of respondents remain undecided.

In the Democratic race, Hillary Clinton holds a huge lead over Bernie Sanders. She's backed by 72% of likely voters to his 19.8% with 8.1% undecided.

