One still in critical condition after wreck.

One man remains in critical condition after being hit by a car around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 21st.

His Mitsubishi hit a curb on Bemiss Road then collided head-on with a ford fusion.

He was looking at his car when he was hit by another vehicle. He was airlifted to Tallahassee.

Four other passengers in the vehicle were taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

"There was extensive damage with both vehicles. They weren't going to be moved out of the roadway. Unfortunately, that's what caused the second accident," explains Cpt. Kari Williams with the Valdosta Police Department.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

The cause of both crashes are still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.